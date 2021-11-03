No. 5 Damien volleyball team wins, but might lose top blocker

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Victory and heartbreak often go together in the postseason. No. 5-ranked Damien swept ILH Division III champion St. Andrew’s Priory 25-7, 25-19, 25-11 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the D-II double-elimination tournament. However, Tiani Souza, a 5-foot-11 junior, suffered a knee injury during the first set. Read more

Victory and heartbreak often go together in the postseason.

No. 5-ranked Damien swept ILH Division III champion St. Andrew’s Priory 25-7, 25-19, 25-11 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the D-II double-elimination tournament. However, Tiani Souza, a 5-foot-11 junior, suffered a knee injury during the first set.

The active middle was in the process of her second kill when her left foot slipped at midcourt. She was carried off the court after several minutes.

“We’re praying that it’s not (serious). She’s been our starting middle since day one. Definitely, she’s our best blocker,” coach Chad Giesseman said. “She said, ‘Coach, I’ll be back, I’ll be back.’ ”

Sisters Kenna and Kody Wengler had seven kills each to lead the Lady Monarchs (8-1). Kenna Wengler also had five assists and two aces.

“I think we’re pretty confident in how we’re playing even though one of starters got hurt. We have the talent to fill in the gap,” Kody Wengler said. “(Souza) said she doesn’t think it’s super serious.”

Aiyanie Park had five kills and one ace, and Kaila Kalama-Bajet tallied five kills and two aces. Sophomore Amor Rapoza dished out 13 assists, and junior Caitlyn Onato had 13 assists, two kills and one ace. Raiatea Campbell, a junior middle, finished with three kills and one block. Damien’s reserves saw ample playing time, including senior middle Hailey Pancipanci, who chipped in three kills.

Damien’s balanced 6-2 attack was more than the visiting Pride could handle, but coach Suzanne Hunting’s squad wouldn’t surrender.

“I thought we started pretty good. We started our first squad to get them some reps. I didn’t know much about St. Andrew’s Priory, but I knew they had a couple of girls who are pretty athletic, so that was kind of scary, the unknown,” Giesseman said.

Gabby Bowles, a junior, and Piialoha Jones, a senior, each had two kills and one ace. Junior Amelia Levy chipped in with two kills.

The home team jumped to a 6-1 lead in the opening set and never eased up, Souza had three kills to lead the Lady Monarchs in Set 1.

St. Andrew’s bolted to a 2-0 lead to begin the second set and still led 4-3 after a kill by Jones. It was a 7-6 Damien lead when the Monarchs went on a 12-2 run. Aces by Rylie Wong, Heaven-Lee Fox and Onato fueled the blitz.

The Pride made one more run, rallying to within 23-18 after an ace by Jones and a kill by Meenakshi Kutty, but a net violation made it game point, and Park ended the second stanza with a her fifth kill of the set.

St. Andrew’s was within 6-4 before Damien went on another long run to take Set 3 and the match.

In a semifinal round on Saturday at the Monarchs’ court, Damien will meet University, which beat Hawaii Baptist on Tuesday.