No. 5 Damien volleyball team wins, but might lose top blocker

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Damien’s Emily Brown slammed a shot over the net against St. Andrew’s Priory on Tuesday at Damien Memorial School.

Victory and heartbreak often go together in the postseason. No. 5-ranked Damien swept ILH Division III champion St. Andrew’s Priory 25-7, 25-19, 25-11 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the D-II double-elimination tournament. However, Tiani Souza, a 5-foot-11 junior, suffered a knee injury during the first set. Read more

