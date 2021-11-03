comscore Unsold University of Hawaii football tickets to go on sale to fans Thursday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Unsold University of Hawaii football tickets to go on sale to fans Thursday

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 23 The University of Hawaii welcomed 1,000 fans in its previous home game on Oct. 23 against New Mexico State at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 23

Beginning Thursday morning, University of Hawaii football fans will have an opportunity to buy the remaining tickets for Saturday’s game against San Diego State at the Ching Complex. Read more

