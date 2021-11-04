comscore Off the News: DLIR slated to open doors, finally | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: DLIR slated to open doors, finally

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

The pandemic slammed a lot of doors shut, but they’re creaking back open, gradually. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR), hit by the tsunami of joblessness in 2020, finally will resume face-to-face service Dec. 1 to deal with the remaining backlog of disputed claims,Wednesdays through Fridays. Read more

