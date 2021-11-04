comscore Editorial: For many keiki, shot’s right choice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: For many keiki, shot’s right choice

  • Today
  • Updated 6:27 p.m.

The level of risk most parents want to tolerate for their children hovers right around zero. When it’s an either-or proposition, however, and when both options come with some risk, that’s where adults, including parents guided by their most trusted medical advisers, have to make the tough call for the kids. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Help eateries get to fuller capacity

Scroll Up