Central Pacific Bank Foundation gives $100K to Maui students

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation has contributed two grants totaling $100,000 to support education in Maui County — $50,000 to the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders and $50,000 to the University of Hawaii Foundation. Both grants are to be used exclusively in support of Maui County high school and college students.

“We are pleased to support these two organizations with the common goal of developing our future young leaders on Maui,” said Catherine Shimizu, assistant vice president of CPB’s Maui Commercial Banking Center. “We are hoping that coordination between CTL and UH will foster even stronger results for Maui’s high school students.”

CTL is building a pipeline to engage, equip and empower young leaders for Hawaii. Leadership development programs are being embedded within the school day at Maui County public high schools, starting with Maui High School. Students are learning the essentials of leadership and communication, and will design and implement projects that make a difference in their school. After this year, CTL will continue to provide opportunities for multiyear leadership growth, even post-high school.

“We are grateful for the generous support of the CPB Foundation,” CTL Executive Director Katie Chang said in a statement. “Hawai‘i’s youth need opportunities to develop leadership and critical thinking skills to succeed in college, career and civic life. The time is now to make long-term investments in Hawai‘i’s future leaders.”

The UH Foundation grant served more than 1,000 graduating Hawaii public high school seniors statewide this past summer, targeting those who were undecided about their post- high school plans. The initiative connected these students to postsecondary education, training and/or employment.