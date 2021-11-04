comscore Central Pacific Bank Foundation gives $100K to Maui students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank Foundation gives $100K to Maui students

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation has contributed two grants totaling $100,000 to support education in Maui County — $50,000 to the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders and $50,000 to the University of Hawaii Foundation. Both grants are to be used exclusively in support of Maui County high school and college students. Read more

