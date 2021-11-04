comscore Hawaii’s Congressional delegation demands investigation of Navy’s actions at Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s Congressional delegation demands investigation of Navy’s actions at Red Hill

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Hawaii’s four-member congressional delegation asked the Department of Defense on Wednesday to examine the Navy’s handling of fuel leaks at its Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, a World War II-era tank farm situated 100 feet above Oahu’s primary drinking water aquifer. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s 4 members of Congress doubt safety at Red Hill

Scroll Up