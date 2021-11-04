comscore Kaiser Permanente mental health workers threaten strike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaiser Permanente mental health workers threaten strike

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
Hawaii residents enrolled in Kaiser Permanente health plans are facing major delays in getting help for mental health and substance use disorders due to provider shortages, according to a complaint filed Wednesday by the union representing 51 Kaiser clinicians — including psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and chemical dependency counselors — with the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Read more

