comscore Matson Inc. profit comes within estimate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson Inc. profit comes within estimate

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Honolulu-based ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. released its final calculation Wednesday for just how high its record-breaking quarterly profit was for the three months ended Sept. 30. Read more

