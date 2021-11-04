Hawaii News Matson Inc. profit comes within estimate By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu-based ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. released its final calculation Wednesday for just how high its record-breaking quarterly profit was for the three months ended Sept. 30. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu-based ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. released its final calculation Wednesday for just how high its record-breaking quarterly profit was for the three months ended Sept. 30. The figure — $283.2 million — was on the high side of an estimated range between $277 million and $286 million the company provided Oct. 11. Revenue for Matson totaled $1.07 billion in the third quarter, up from $645 million in the same period last year. Matson’s third-quarter profit was a record for any quarter in the company’s history, and also exceeded what Matson earned during all of 2020 and 2019 combined. In the third quarter of last year, Matson earned $70.9 million. Booming business carrying freight from China with additional ships and port stops drove most of the gain, according to the company. Third-quarter net $283.2 million Year-earlier net $70.9 million Previous Story Hawaii’s 4 members of Congress doubt safety at Red Hill