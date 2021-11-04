comscore UH pair named to Big West soccer team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH pair named to Big West soccer team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

University of Hawaii sophomores Eliza Ammendolia and Kelci Sumida were named to the All-Big West Conference women’s soccer second team on Wednesday. Senior defender Natalie Daub also represented the Rainbow Wahine as an honorable mention pick. Read more

