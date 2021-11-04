UH pair named to Big West soccer team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii sophomores Eliza Ammendolia and Kelci Sumida were named to the All-Big West Conference women’s soccer second team on Wednesday. Senior defender Natalie Daub also represented the Rainbow Wahine as an honorable mention pick.

Sumida, a Moanalua graduate, scored a team-high five goals this season while leading the Rainbow Wahine with 1,143 minutes played over 14 matches.

Ammendolia led the Wahine with three assists and scored two goals, both coming in a 4-0 win at Cal State Bakersfield on Oct. 24 in UH’s final match of the season. Daub, a mainstay of the Wahine defense, was one of three UH players to log over 1,000 minutes this season.

The Wahine went 2-9-3 overall and placed eighth in the 11-team Big West at 2-5-2 in conference play.

Chaminade rolls in women’s volleyball

Chaminade’s Marcelle Butler finished with 15 kills and Greta Cortia added 10 in a sweep of Fresno Pacific 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 at McCabe gym on Wednesday.

The Silverswords earned their No. 6 ranking earlier in the day and improved to 22-5 overall and 12-3 in the Pacific West conference. The Sunbirds fell to 6-18, 3-11 PacWest.

Chaminade faces Academy of Art on Saturday.

UH Hilo volleyball could be left out

The UH Hilo women’s volleyball team took a hit in its hopes of playing in the postseason, as the Vulcans were left out of the top 10 of the regional rankings.

The top eight teams will participate in the NCAA tournament.

Hilo (13-4) still has six matches remaining to impress the committee before its final poll on Nov. 21. Cal State Bernardino (17-1) is ranked No. 1, with Chaminade (21-5) holding steady at No. 6. Azusa Pacific (13-4) is No. 9 and Biola (13-6) is No. 10.