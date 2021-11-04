Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.,

at Vulcan gym.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Kalaheo, Kaiser at Kalani, McKinley at Roosevelt, Farrington at

Castle, Kahuku at Kailua; matches begin at 7 p.m.

Friday

FOOTBALL

ILH Open: Championship, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Leilehua,

varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m.

junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Kailua at Roosevelt, Waipahu at Moanalua; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kaiser at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior

varsity game; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Interleague: Castle at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Varsity girls

Kapolei def. Pearl City 25-19, 25-20,

25-16

Leilehua def. Aiea 25-7, 25-18, 25-15

Radford def. Waipahu 25-18, 25-20,

25-17

Mililani def. Campbell 25-27, 25-7, 25-19, 25-16

White division

Kapolei def. Pearl City 21-11, 21-11

Leilehua def. Aiea 21-8, 21-7

Radford def. Waipahu 21-14, 21-11

Mililani def. Campbell 21-9, 21-17

Junior varsity

Kapolei def. Pearl City 21-4, 21-9

Leilehua def. AIea 21-9, 21-3

Radford def. Waipahu 21-9, 21-18

Mililani def. Campbell 21-17, 21-6

BIIF

Varsity girls

Hawaii Prep def. Kealakehe 25-14, 25-9,

25-13

Konawaena def. Kohala 3-0

Junior varsity girls

Hawaii Prep def. Kealakehe 25-23, 25-18

BOWLING

ILH

Varsity girls

Punahou 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Maryknoll 3, Hanalani 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

Pacific Buddhist 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha 1

High game/series—SHA: Layla

Remiticado 156/Maliaui‘lani Hiapo 388. Pun: Harley Ceberano 182/452.

Han: Angela Phillipa 169/434.

Mryk: Madelin Agustin 178/476.

MPI: Caitlyn Chang 200/568.

DMS: Nichole Bondocoy 159/453.

HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 133/383.

PBA: Riley Jose 167/ Hope Yee 363.

Iol: Carianne Takeuchi 200/Rebecca Iha 576. KS: Mariah Antoque 198/519.

Junior varsity

Punahou 2, Sacred Hearts 1

Damien 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Kamehameha 2, ‘Iolani B 1