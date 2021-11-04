Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym. OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Kalaheo, Kaiser at Kalani, McKinley at Roosevelt, Farrington at Castle, Kahuku at Kailua; matches begin at 7 p.m. Friday FOOTBALL ILH Open: Championship, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium. OIA Open Division: Mililani at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division I: Kailua at Roosevelt, Waipahu at Moanalua; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Kaiser at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6 p.m. Interleague: Castle at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m. VOLLEYBALL OIA Varsity girls Kapolei def. Pearl City 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 Leilehua def. Aiea 25-7, 25-18, 25-15 Radford def. Waipahu 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 Mililani def. Campbell 25-27, 25-7, 25-19, 25-16 White division Kapolei def. Pearl City 21-11, 21-11 Leilehua def. Aiea 21-8, 21-7 Radford def. Waipahu 21-14, 21-11 Mililani def. Campbell 21-9, 21-17 Junior varsity Kapolei def. Pearl City 21-4, 21-9 Leilehua def. AIea 21-9, 21-3 Radford def. Waipahu 21-9, 21-18 Mililani def. Campbell 21-17, 21-6 BIIF Varsity girls Hawaii Prep def. Kealakehe 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 Konawaena def. Kohala 3-0 Junior varsity girls Hawaii Prep def. Kealakehe 25-23, 25-18 BOWLING ILH Varsity girls Punahou 3, Sacred Hearts 0 Maryknoll 3, Hanalani 0 Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0 Pacific Buddhist 3, Hawaii Baptist 0 ‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha 1 High game/series—SHA: Layla Remiticado 156/Maliaui‘lani Hiapo 388. Pun: Harley Ceberano 182/452. Han: Angela Phillipa 169/434. Mryk: Madelin Agustin 178/476. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 200/568. DMS: Nichole Bondocoy 159/453. HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 133/383. PBA: Riley Jose 167/ Hope Yee 363. Iol: Carianne Takeuchi 200/Rebecca Iha 576. KS: Mariah Antoque 198/519. Junior varsity Punahou 2, Sacred Hearts 1 Damien 2, Mid-Pacific 1 Kamehameha 2, ‘Iolani B 1 Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 4, 2021