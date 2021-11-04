comscore University of Hawaii men’s basketball team picked to finish in middle of pack in BWC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s basketball team picked to finish in middle of pack in BWC

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is predicted to finish in the middle of the Big West this season, according to two league-conducted polls. Read more

Previous Story
Unsold University of Hawaii football tickets to go on sale to fans Thursday

Scroll Up