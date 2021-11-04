University of Hawaii men’s basketball team picked to finish in middle of pack in BWC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is predicted to finish in the middle of the Big West this season, according to two league-conducted polls.

Big West coaches predicted the Rainbow Warriors to place fifth in the 10-team standings. The media covering the league ranked the ’Bows at No. 6. The ’Bows were 9-9 and sixth in the Big West during the 2020-21 regular season.

“That’s why you play the game,” UH assistant coach Mike Thomas said of the preseason predictions. “We’ll be fine, man. We know how to compete. We know how to play. (Voters) haven’t seen our team. They don’t know how we practice. They don’t know how we adjust.”

Defending champion UC Santa Barbara was picked first in both polls. The Gauchos received five of nine first-place votes from the coaches and six of 11 from the media. Both polls were similar in the first four spots, with UC Irvine at No. 2, followed by UC Riverside and UC Davis. UH and CSU Bakersfield changed spots at No. 5 and No. 6 in the polls. The rankings included 10 of the 11 Big West basketball programs. UC San Diego, which still is in the transitional period from Division II, will not be listed in the standings or compete in Big West Tournament.

The ’Bows defeated Chaminade in an exhibition on Monday in advance of the Nov. 10 season opener against Hawaii Hilo in the first round of the Outrigger Rainbow Classic.

The Warriors are hopeful point guard Juan Munoz, who did not play against Chaminade, will be available against Hilo. The availability of wing Samuta Avea, who also sat out the exhibition because of a back issue, has not been determined.

BIG WEST PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

1. UC Santa Barbara – 69 (5)

2. UC Irvine – 68 (4)

3. UC Riverside – 53

4. UC Davis – 47

5. Hawai’i – 40

6. CSU Bakersfield – 39

7. Cal State Fullerton – 32

8. Long Beach State – 29

9. Cal Poly – 18

10. CSUN – 10

Big West Preseason Media Poll

1. UC Santa Barbara – 103 (6)

2. UC Irvine – 100 (2)

3. UC Riverside – 89 (2)

4. UC Davis – 66

5. CSU Bakersfield – 60 (1)

6. Hawai’i – 57

7. Long Beach State – 46

8. Cal State Fullerton – 42

9. Cal Poly – 20

10. CSUN – 19