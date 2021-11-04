comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rolls in exhibition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rolls in exhibition

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

After a slow start, the Hawaii men’s volleyball team rolled past Cal State Northridge on Wednesday to open a series of exhibition matches in Southern California. Read more

Previous Story
Unsold University of Hawaii football tickets to go on sale to fans Thursday

Scroll Up