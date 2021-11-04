University of Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro thrilled to be back and eager for this week’s game with no fan limits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This football season, Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro’s greatest challenge has been patience.

While attempting to make a tackle against New Mexico State on Sept. 25, Cordeiro suffered a shoulder injury. He did not play in the Rainbow Warriors’ next three games.

Cordeiro noted that stretch was the first time he missed a football game because of an injury. Cordeiro’s football career began as an 8-year-old with the Kalani Falcons of a Junior Pee Wee league.

“It was something new,” Cordeiro said of being injured. “I had to deal with it. I had to fight through it, go through treatment every day. And last week, I came back.”

Cordeiro returned to the starting lineup in a 51-31 road loss to Utah State. Cordeiro played well — 23-for-39 for 296 yards and. three touchdowns — but could not help the Warriors conquer self-inflicted errors. The Warriors committed 10 penalties, including a false start on the 1 that preceded an interception; allowed scoring passes of 45 and 46 yards against double coverage, and managed 30 rushing yards on 17 non-sack carries.

“Chevan played, but he probably wasn’t full speed,” UH head coach Todd Graham said. “He played courageously.”

In practices Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of this Saturday’s game against San Diego State, Cordeiro took the bulk of the team-drill snaps, throwing quickly and crisply. Cordeiro provides experienced leadership — he was named co-captain in voting by teammates — an ability to throw from the pocket or on the move, and an elusive running option.

“Right now, we’ve got to be behind Coach Bo (Graham),” Cordeiro said of UH’s offensive coordinator, his third in three seasons. “Trust in him, believe in him. And he believes in us. We’ve got to have each other’s backs. We have to prepare and follow the game plan. And perform. That’s what it comes down to: performing on Saturday.”

The restrictions appear to have been lifted on Cordeiro in contrast to when he first suffered the injury.

“They just told me to play it safe,” Cordeiro said of his rehab. “They didn’t want me to rush it. It could linger for the rest of my career. It was just to be patient, work hard with Wongie (athletic trainer Brian Wong) and the training staff. And it was worth it.”

Cordeiro said he shared tips and observations with quarterback Brayden Schager. In 2018, his first UH season, Cordeiro worked closely with starting quarterback Cole McDonald. Cordeiro led two comeback victories that season.

“When I was out there, just having my team’s back, just cheering them on, trying to help Brayden out as much as I can,” Cordeiro said. “It’s his first year. I had to do it, too ( as a freshman). I was trying to be behind his back and help him out through every drive.”

Cordeiro was ruled out of the Fresno State game on Oct. 2. After a bye, there was slight hope he would be ready for the Oct. 16 game against Nevada. But he was used only on a quick punt in the fourth quarter. The Oct. 23 rematch against New Mexico State also resulted in Cordeiro receiving a DNP.

But on the Monday ahead of last week’s game against Utah State, Cordeiro threw without any difficulty. He practiced the rest of the week, earning his fifth start of the season.

“It was good to be back with the boys, with my team, practicing with them, getting better with them,” Cordeiro said. “It feels good to be back.”

Cordeiro also relishes the return of a crowd larger than 1,000 for Saturday’s game at the Ching Complex. No spectators were permitted for UH’s first three home football games because of COVID-19 protocols. UH was allowed to serve as host to 1,000 vaccinated and masked spectators against New Mexico State two weeks ago. UH is allowed up to the 9,000-ticket capacity at the Ching Complex on Saturday.

“Just having a lot of fans is going to be exciting,” Cordeiro said. “It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be jumping.”

Fans may purchase remaining tickets beginning at 9 a.m. today at etickethawaii.com. Prices range from $30 to $90.