Off the News: Hawaii doing well in teens’ vaccines

There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy among parents for their children, but perhaps not quite as much in Hawaii as compared to the mainland. According to the Mayo Clinic, drawing on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other data sources, only 50% of youth ages 12 to 17 nationwide are fully vaccinated, compared with 67.4% here, and 79% having received at least one dose. Good job, Hawaii.

Perhaps the difference will not be so great with the 5- to 11-year-olds, with a parent’s added protectiveness toward the young. We’re about to find out.

From upscale club, to youth-support hub

The Lili‘uokalani Trust’s plan to spend $65 million to turn the old Honolulu Club into a recreation and support center for Native Hawaiian youths is a fantastic way for a nonprofit to directly connect with its community.

Also promising is the trust’s plan for a cafe at street level, in what used to be a TGI Fridays, on the King Street/Ward Avenue corner just across from the Blaisdell Concert Hall. We could use a more vibrant walkable dining district around Honolulu’s central theater facility.