Another Waikiki fire chars surfboard racks
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Fire Department investigated another surfboard rack fire Thursday in Waikiki. It was the second rack fire in three weeks.
