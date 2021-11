Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., parent company of the state’s largest utility and American Savings Bank, said Thursday it was maintaining its quarterly dividend at 34 cents a share. It will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 23.

At the closing share price Thursday of $41.14, the annual dividend rate would yield 3.3%.