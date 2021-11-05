Seedlings to be given away for Arbor Day
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY ARBOR DAY HAWAII
Ke Kula Nui o Waimanalo youth leaders grew coconuts in aquaponics systems and are preparing them for adoption by community members for Arbor Day Hawaii on Saturday.
