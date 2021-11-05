comscore Seedlings to be given away for Arbor Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Seedlings to be given away for Arbor Day

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY ARBOR DAY HAWAII Ke Kula Nui o Waimanalo youth leaders grew coconuts in aquaponics systems and are preparing them for adoption by community members for Arbor Day Hawaii on Saturday.

    COURTESY ARBOR DAY HAWAII

November not only ushers in the start of the holidays, but it’s also Hawaii’s rainy season and the perfect time to plant a tree, according to the website of the Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. Read more

