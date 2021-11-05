Seedlings to be given away for Arbor Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

November not only ushers in the start of the holidays, but it’s also Hawaii’s rainy season and the perfect time to plant a tree, according to the website of the Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

To encourage the planting of trees, which help cool the planet — and its inhabitants — by absorbing the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide and providing shade, Kaulunani has co-organized giveaways of tree seedlings on Saturday, which is Arbor Day Hawaii.

“It’s exciting to think that the trees distributed through our Arbor Day partners help DLNR meet its pledge to conserve, restore, and plant 100 million trees as part of the worldwide Trillion Trees campaign,” said Heather McMillen, ­DOFAW urban and community forester and Kaulunani coordinator, in an announcement released Monday.

On Saturday, thousands of trees will be distributed free to members of the public on Oahu, Maui and Kauai.

Seedlings will be given away on Oahu by the Malama Learning Center, Trees for Honolulu’s Future, and Ke Kula Nui o Waima­nalo; on Maui by the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens; and on Kauai by Garden Island Resource Conservation and Development Inc.

The young trees will be provided, one per family, in 1-gallon pots on a first-come, first-served basis, with masks and social distancing required at every site.

Giveaways on Oahu will be held at the Kapiolani Community College Farmers Market (online reservations required); at Hoa ‘Aina o Makaha, a working farm in Waianae; at Makeke Waia­nae, a farmers market in Waianae Mall; and at Hawaii Agricultural Research Center in Kunia.

For locations, times and reservations, visit bit.ly/3o1fh4M.

“Following a very successful Arbor Day tree give-away in 2020, Hoa ‘Aina o Makaha has prepared for Arbor Day 2021 by growing more than 700 trees and plants for giveaway to Waianae residents,” a farm spokesperson said in the release, which noted that no reservations will be needed to claim a tree at either Waianae location.

Since its founding in 1993, Kaulunani has supported 106 projects that have distributed 110,226 trees across the state.

The program encourages those who can’t make it to a giveaway this year to visit a local nursery and buy a tree to plant in observance of Arbor Day.

Two online resources — Plant Pono, plantpono.org, and SelecTree, selectree. calpoly.edu — can help you choose the right tree for your planting site.

OAHU ARBOR DAY TREE GIVEAWAY SITES

>> What: Trees for Honolulu’s Future giveaway

>> When: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday; reserve ahead at bit.ly/2YldAq0

>> Where: KCC Farmers Market parking lot C; 4303 Diamond Head Road

>> What: Hoa ‘Aina o Makaha: Leeward Oahu Arbor Day tree giveaway

>> When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, while supplies last

>> Where: 84-766 Lahaina St., Waianae

>> What: Makeke Waianae — Leeward Oahu Arbor Day tree giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, while supplies last

>> Where: Waianae Mall, 86-120 Farrington Highway