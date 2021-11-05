comscore Hawaii, Cal State Fullerton can really dig it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii, Cal State Fullerton can really dig it

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Skyler Williams at the net against UC Davis Aggies Shkhinah Tindsley in a volleyball game Friday, Oct. 29, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Skyler Williams at the net against UC Davis Aggies Shkhinah Tindsley in a volleyball game Friday, Oct. 29, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii’s first meeting with Cal State Fullerton reinforced the power of patience. Read more

Previous Story
Prep football preview: Availability of Kamehameha’s top back key to Friday’s showdown with Saint Louis
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 5, 2021

Scroll Up