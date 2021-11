Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bulletin Board

Coaching

Radford: Seeking assistant wrestling coaches. Interested applicants may email athletic director Kelly Sur at kelly.sur@k12.hi.us.

Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH Open: Championship, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Kailua at Roosevelt, Waipahu at Moanalua; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kaiser at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Preseason meet, 1 p.m., at Farrington High.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA East: Qualifying Meet, 3 p.m., at Kalani High.

OIA West: Qualifying Meet, 2:30 p.m., at Pearl City High.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: San Diego State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA Open Division: Campbell at Kapolei, Kahuku at Waianae; varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Kalani, 6 p.m., at Kaiser High; Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m., at Kailua High.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Chaminade at Fresno Pacific, 4:30pm HT, at Fresno, Calif.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Fresno Pacific, 2pm HT, at Fresno, Calif.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, quarterfinals—University at Damien, 1 p.m.; Maryknoll at Le Jardin 2 p.m.; also, loser’s bracket—St. Andrew’s at Hawaii Baptist, 1 p.m.; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, time tba

SUNDAY

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH Soccer field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH Soccer field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

Softball

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Action 16, Fat Katz 3

Hui Ohana 21, Islanders 9

Makules 18, Golden Eagles 9

Zen 22, Na Kahuna 8

Lokahi 23, Xpress 11

Aikani 19, Ho’O Ikaika 9

Hawaiians 16, Sportsmen 9

Yankees 16, Hikina 14

Firehouse 20, P.H. Shipyard 18

Go Deep 17, Na Pueo 1

Bad Company 18, Waipio 5

Volleyball

OIA

Varsity Girls

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 25-13, 25-22,

25-11

Kalani def. Kaiser 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Roosevelt def. McKinley 25-11, 25-20,

26-24

Kahuku def. Kailua 25-8, 25-8, 25-6

Junior Varsity Girls

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 21-6, 21-6

Roosevelt def. McKinley 21-11, 21-10

Bowling

OIA West

Varsity Girls

Kapolei 2212, Pearl City 1951, Mililani 1567, Radford 1022, Waipahu 897, Campbell 708, Waianae 327, Leilehua 322, Nanakuli 273

High Game/Series

Camp: Laynee Aquino 141/362; Kap: Tiara Kaina 210/523; Lei: Jaylynn Baker 129/322; Mil: Kylie Arai 148/427; Nan: Ladayna Aranas 98/273; PC: Ke’alohi Nakamura 222/Samantha Kanehailua 543; Rad: Evy Ferreira 127/336; Wain: Darrilyn Bland-Kyle 121/327; Waip: Sharie Mamuad 150/385

Varsity Boys

Mililani 2497, Leilehua 2376, Pearl City 2368, Aiea 2118, Kapolei 1858, Waipahu 1643, Campbell 1631, Nanakuli 1332, Waianae 419, Radford 301

High Game/Series

Aiea: Isaac Rosa 194/Jacob Watanabe 529; Camp: Joshua Gamiao 137/377; Kap: Dakota Kaina 195/Jayden Higuchi 471; Lei: Kai Natividad 198/Chaysen Pojas 532; Mil: Michael Weyl 234/655; Nan: Emory Carrick 182/485; PC: Shaine Fujii 207/573; Rad: Antonio Walker 112/301; Wain: Dalton Kahookele 179/419; Waip: Jacob Galisa 170/468