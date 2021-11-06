comscore Column: ‘O wai ke ‘ike i na ku‘una o ke kupuna? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: ‘O wai ke ‘ike i na ku‘una o ke kupuna?

  • By na Makiko Nagashima
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The names of Hongwanji members are seen attached to pink lanterns during a bon dance at Moiliili Hongwanji on June 27, 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The names of Hongwanji members are seen attached to pink lanterns during a bon dance at Moiliili Hongwanji on June 27, 2020.

Synopsis: Some international people have fallen in love with Japanese traditions. Their enthusiasm for learning about Japanese culture is tremendous. Their passions show the importance of perpetuating traditions inherited from küpuna. Read more

Previous Story
5 Question With: Wayne Chung Tanaka, new head of Sierra Club of Hawai’i

Scroll Up