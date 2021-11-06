Column: ‘O wai ke ‘ike i na ku‘una o ke kupuna?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Some international people have fallen in love with Japanese traditions. Their enthusiasm for learning about Japanese culture is tremendous. Their passions show the importance of perpetuating traditions inherited from küpuna. Read more

æAuhea æoukou e nä hoa makamaka o Kauakükalahale. I këia mau makahiki, ua mähuahua nä hola a käkou e æökuæu ana ma ka hale ma muli o ka laha æana a ka maæi COVID-19. Mähuahua paha ka nui o ka manawa e noho nei ma mua o ke kïwï. Ma kuæu æäina æo Iäpana, aia kekahi polokalamu kïwï ke hoæolauna aku nei i ka poæe malihini nona ka hoihoi, i nä mea Kepanï. æO ka hapanui o ua poæe malihini nei, noho läkou ma ka æäina æë. æAæole läkou i hele mua mai i Iäpana. æO ka mea æäpiki, päkela loa ko läkou æiæini e æike i nä mea Kepanï a läkou i hoihoi ai. Na këlä æiæini e höæike mai i kekahi mea waiwai loa i poina i ka poæe Kepanï, æo ia hoæi, ka æike naæauao o ko mäkou mau küpuna.

He mau makahiki aku nei, ua höæike æia mai ma ia polokalamu kïwï kekahi kanaka Pölani e noho ana ma æEnelani. æO käna mea Kepanï i puni loa ai, æo ia ka hana höæoiæoi pahi ma o ka hoæokala æana ma luna o ka pöhaku. Ua kono æia ua kanaka Pölani nei e hele mai i Iäpana, a ua aæo æo ia i ka hana höæoiæoi pahi mai kekahi loea Kepanï mai. æO ka haæawina mua loa a ua malihini Pölani ala i aæo ai, æo ia ka æohiæohi pöhaku. Ua wae pü aku läua i nä pöhaku ma ke ana a ua loea Kepanï nei e æeli mau ana no nä makahiki he kanakolu. æAæole nui ka poæe malihini i æae mua æia ko läkou komo æana i këia ana. He nani nö ia ua liæiliæi loa ka æiæo o ka pöhaku, a no laila, lua æole kona maikaæi no ka höæoiæoi æana i ka pahi.

He æelua haneli kanalima miliona makahiki i hala aku nei, ua hänau mai ua poæe pöhaku lä ma nä kai hohonu o Hawaiæi, a halihali loa æia maila ma ka una honua a höæea mai i Iäpana, a ua puka wale mai nö i Kameoka, ma Kyoto. Nänä pono ka maka o ua Pölani nei i nä hana a pau a ka loea, a hoæopaæa pono nö hoæi kona pepeiao i nä æölelo nö a pau a ia nei i hoæopuka ai. Ua æeuæeu ko ia ala naæau i ka æike maka mai i ka hana a ka loea. Ma ka hana nö ka æike!

æAæole kä naæe pëlä koæu kuhi. Kainö e æauæa ana ua loea Kepanï nei i ke aæo æana aku i ia æike kuluma i kahi malihini, eia kä naæe, he kuhihewa nö kaæu. He pilina aloha ko läua. Ma waho aku o ka hana pü æana, he æai pü, he æakaæaka pü, he kaæana pü i ko läua mau manaæo, hilinaæi aku hilinaæi mai.

æO kekahi mau malihini i höæike æia mai ma luna o ia polokalamu, he akamai loa läkou i ka æölelo Kepanï. He keu ka nani! I höæailona ka nani o kä läkou lä æölelo Kepanï näna e höæike mai i ke koæikoæi o koæu mälama pono æana i kuæu æölelo makuahine. Eia hou, pä kuæu naæau i ko läkou hahai haæahaæa æana i ka loina Kepanï ke aæo æia aku läkou e nä loea Kepanï.

He nui nä loli ma ko käkou nohona i këia au. E æole ka mälama pono æia, maliæa paha o nalowale nä mea waiwai loa me ka æike hou æole æia. Eia nö naæe, inä hoæolaha pono æia ka æölelo a me ka hana noæeau ma waho o ko käkou æäina ponoæï, i mea paha ia no käkou e hoæomanaæo ai i ka waiwai o ua mau mea lä. Ma hope o ka hoæi æana o ua käne Pölani lä i æEnelani, æo ia hoæoikaika ia ona i ka hana höæoiæoi pahi.

