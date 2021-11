Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Risks from motorcycles, police through crowds

I was with friends in Waikiki Sunday evening, Halloween. It was quite a festive fun time; however there was a situation that occurred.

We wonder why the police are the targets of the public’s criticism?

As the sidewalks filled with costumed revelers (including lots of families), a screaming entourage of motorcycles roared through Waikiki with revved up sound and speed; shortly thereafter, a tremendous stream of police vehicles (cars, ATVs and motorcycles) came roaring down Kalakaua Avenue at a very high rate of speed, with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Both situations created a very dangerous situation for revelers and families crossing the streets. And while it did not appear to result in any accidents, I wondered what could be taking place with the police on the chase — surely a killing or shooting or something to require that many police traveling at such a high rate of speed and blaring sirens.

Maybe I missed it, but there didn’t seem to be a peep of press about this.

Margy Behling

Diamond Head

Just fix Aloha Stadium, for tailgating, comfort

As a former football-season ticket- holder for 20 years, it is sad to see the Aloha Stadium gone. I say fix the stadium and redo the seats. Close off the top seats.

At the University of Hawaii-Manoa’s Ching Complex Field, or any proposal at Manoa, there will be no tailgating. Tailgating is a part of Hawaii culture. We are social — we like to see our friends and BBQ. And at the Ching field, the kupuna can’t sit comfortably on metal and cement seats. They didn’t even allow us to bring in stadium seats that we purchased (Costco was selling them like crazy for Ching Field).

No comfort. No fun. Not worth the ticket prices.

Judy Dancer

Kailua

Choose to get vaccinated, for yourself and others

I believe there is a misconception about the vaccine. To be vaccinated is a choice, and when you are vaccinated, you are protecting yourself from the virus. If you choose not to be vaccinated, then you are not protecting yourself from the virus.

Anybody can catch the virus but if vaccinated, the chances are it will not be as serious. Also, anybody can be a carrier of the virus, vaccinated or not.

So, the push to have people vaccinated is to protect the unvaccinated people. So, the people who should be most concerned about the virus are the unvaccinated.

Kenneth Ikenaga

Pearl City

