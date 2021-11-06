Editorial: Calling substitute teachers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you like kids and have some time, the Department of Education needs you. Read more

If you like kids and have some time, the Department of Education needs you.

Hawaii’s public schools are short of substitute teachers, to the point that staffers who don’t normally teach are being called upon to do so, including at times principals, vice principals and district administrators. In some cases, several classes of students are assembling in an auditorium, gym or cafeteria for a full day, watched over by one adult.

Clearly, that last option is no good, basically providing babysitting for a school day.

The system has a pool of 3,200 subs and has a need for 1,200 per day. Nearly 150 requests daily can’t be filled. Some experienced substitutes are declining jobs for fear of exposure to COVID-19, since it was only days ago that children under age 12 had access to the vaccine.

With shots well underway for the teens and starting into little arms now, here’s hoping the sub shortage will ease.

If you’re interested, here are the details: A day of teaching pays $157 to $184, depending on qualifications. The top rate goes to those with teaching certificates, such as DOE retirees. A bachelor’s degree was once required, but that standard has been relaxed to allow high school graduates to qualify.

A certification class covering DOE procedures, which may be taken online, is required as well, plus a COVID-19 vaccine and a tuberculosis test. You can specify what school or schools you’re able to serve in. For information and to apply, go to 808ne.ws/sub.

Of course, a substitute doesn’t provide the same level of instruction as a regular classroom teacher, but teachers do miss days for many reasons and someone’s got to carry the ball. When the sub is conscientious and the school provides support, a teacher’s off day doesn’t have to be a lost day for students.

Schools have so much to deal with in these pandemic times — now they’re even sites for vaccination clinics — and students have already been through so much. It’s a shame whenever a day of learning is lost.

If you can be part of the solution, please do.