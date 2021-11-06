comscore Missing Waimanalo girl not forgotten on seventh birthday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Missing Waimanalo girl not forgotten on seventh birthday

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  A vigil was held Sept. 19 in Waimanalo for Isabella Kalua.

    A vigil was held Sept. 19 in Waimanalo for Isabella Kalua.

  Isabella Kalua has been missing since Sept. 13

    Isabella Kalua has been missing since Sept. 13

Isabella Kalua should be celebrating her seventh birthday today. Instead, many fear the worst for the child, who was reported missing from her home Sept. 13 by her adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua. Read more

