comscore Profit dips for Hawaiian Electric Industries as utility customers see small savings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Profit dips for Hawaiian Electric Industries as utility customers see small savings

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. earned a slightly smaller profit and provided its utility customers with a little more savings in the third quarter. Read more

Previous Story
Television show ‘Entertainment Tonight’ spotlights Oahu

Scroll Up