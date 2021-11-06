Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan reaches ITA quarterfinals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan split his matches at the ITA National Fall Tennis Championships in San Diego on Friday, being stopped in the quarterfinals.

Ilagan, seeded No. 7, beat James Davis of Denver 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 before falling to second seed Arthur Fery of Stanford 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to end his season.

Ilagan, a junior, was the first Hawaii player to ever compete in the tournament.