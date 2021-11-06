Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan reaches ITA quarterfinals By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan split his matches at the ITA National Fall Tennis Championships in San Diego on Friday, being stopped in the quarterfinals. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan split his matches at the ITA National Fall Tennis Championships in San Diego on Friday, being stopped in the quarterfinals. Ilagan, seeded No. 7, beat James Davis of Denver 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 before falling to second seed Arthur Fery of Stanford 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to end his season. Ilagan, a junior, was the first Hawaii player to ever compete in the tournament. Previous Story Friday football roundup: No. 7 ‘Iolani still undefeated Next Story Scoreboard