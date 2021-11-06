Hawaii will welcome San Diego State to crowded house

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Before a live audience, the University of Hawaii football team will attempt to keep its postseason hopes alive when it plays host to San Diego State tonight at the Ching Complex.

With COVID-19 mandates eased for outdoor events, this will be the first UH-hosted, on-campus football game without attendance limits in the program’s history. No fans were allowed for the Warriors’ first three home games, and attendance was limited to 1,000 for the Oct. 23 rematch against New Mexico State. The Ching Complex was expanded to 9,000-seat capacity during the offseason.

“I’m so excited about having our fans come watch us play,” coach Todd Graham said. “We’ve got a Top 25 team in the country coming in here. Great opportunity for us.”

San Diego State is No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Aztecs opened with seven consecutive victories before falling to Fresno State last week.

“Me and my teammates were not happy with what happened last week,” said SDSU center Alama Uluave, a Punahou School graduate, “and we’re looking to make up for it.”

SDSU coach Brady Hoke said; “We’ve got to get ourselves ready to play championship football. We are still a football team that’s won seven games. That’s an accomplishment, but that’s not where we want to be.”

The Aztecs are impactful defensively, ranking sixth against the run (92.0 yards per game), seventh in pass efficiency (105.65) and 12th in scoring (17.5). Defensive end Cameron Thomas has amassed 12 tackles for loss and 15 hits on the quarterback. Matt Araiza is the national leader in punting (52.2-yard average). For this trip, the Aztecs met all the travel protocols. Per team policy, the Aztecs will maintain in a “bubble” for their 36-hour stay, leaving the hotel property only to go to the game.

The Warriors (4-5 overall, 1-3 in the Mountain West) need to win three of their final four regular-season games — all against league opponents — to become bowl eligible. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who missed three games because of a shoulder ailment, returned to the lineup last week, and is expected to start again tonight.

The Warriors are seeking to re-establish the running game (they were limited to 30 non-sack yards last week).

“We have to not turn the ball over, move the ball, get first downs and not three-and-outs, give our defense time to rest,” Cordeiro said. “Follow the game plan, and execute it.”

The Warriors also need to counter the Aztecs’ prolific ground attack. The Aztecs often use two tight ends, and backup guard Dominic Gudino has aligned as a third tackle 30 times this season.

“I don’t think anybody would want to play college football if they didn’t want to be tested by the best of the best,” UH nose tackle Pita Tonga said. “We’ve heard how good San Diego State’s offensive line is. … I’m always ready to test myself and test my team against the best.”

For “Military Night,” UH is dedicating the game to the 1941 Warriors. This Dec. 7 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which led the United States into World War II.

After the attack, instead of preparing for their game, the Warriors and visiting players from San Jose State and Williamette volunteered to help. In 2007, UH held a banquet honoring past Warriors quarterbacks. Mun Kin Wong, the starting quarterback on the 1941 team, was presented his UH letter at the banquet. Wong enlisted in the Hawaii Territorial Guard on Dec. 8, 1941, and he and his UH teammates had not received letters for that season.

For tonight’s tribute, the Warriors will wear specially tailored uniforms inspired by the 1941 team. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “… Will live in infamy” quote is on the side of the pants.

“Freedom’s not free,” Graham said. “People gave their lives, their limbs, to sacrifice for us to be free. We’re wearing (the special uniforms) to say ‘thank you’ to our military. … We owe our military men and women, now and past, a great debt of gratitude.”

San Diego State (7-1, 3-1 MWC) vs. Hawaii (4-5, 1-2 MWC)

>> 5 p.m.

>> Ching Complex