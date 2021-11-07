Column: Tap into veterans’ robust civic health: Engage them more fully in community

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Most of our holidays have interesting — almost mythical — histories. The origins of Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving and even Christmas, are a combination of religious observance, folklore and modern conventions. Veterans Day, celebrated every Nov. 11, is no exception.

The genesis of Veterans Day can be confusing. However, what Veterans Day is not — pay attention, this is important — is simple: Veterans Day is not Memorial Day, nor is it a salute to the troops.

Veterans Day originated as the commemoration of the armistice that ended World War I. In 1936, Congress authorized “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace … known as ‘Armistice Day.’” By 1954, the holiday’s moniker became Veterans Day, and its purpose was to celebrate all military veterans.

In the 21st century, too many Americans can’t explain the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Yet, these holidays are mutually exclusive, and it’s important to keep them straight.

Veterans Day celebrates living veterans — 18 million strong — that is, men and women who served the country honorably, but no longer don a military uniform. Memorial Day is a holiday for mourning and remembrance of service members who have passed away, particularly those who died serving the country. Lesser-known Armed Forces Day is for currently serving military members.

Can you thank a person in uniform or put flowers on a grave at Punchbowl this Nov. 11? Sure, because you can do those things any day. However, to best express the sentiment of Veterans Day, shift your focus to living veterans.

The state of Hawaii boasts more than 100,000 veterans, 11.1% of the state’s adult population. Thus, statistically, for every nine adults you encounter walking down the street, one of them is a veteran.

Hawaii ranks 7th among all states in proportion of veteran population. This is not only because of our large military population, but also because young Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians serve in the military at rates three times higher than their representation in the population. Local men and women who proudly served in the reserves and National Guard or who went off on active duty, often choose to stay or return home to Hawaii.

I am a veteran who chose Hawaii. The Army brought me to Oahu nearly 20 years ago. I was a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the 25th Infantry Division. After I was wounded in Afghanistan, I endured a long recovery here and, in the process, discovered that Hawaii was — and always will be — my home.

Recently, I was hired to author the 2021 Veteran Civic Health Index, a report produced by the National Conference on Citizenship to measure the civic health of veterans across the country (see 808ne.ws/3wkPTKO). In my research, I looked at census data on veterans’ propensity to vote, volunteer, talk to their neighbors, help their neighbors, belong to civic organizations, and many other indicators of civic engagement.

Across the board, veterans outperform nonveterans on measures of civic health, including charitable donations, voter registration, and volunteerism.

With this in mind, use this Veterans Day to take a closer look at the role veterans play in our communities.

With 100,000 trained leaders, team builders and problem solvers, what good could veterans do for our state if they were properly engaged? How can veterans lend their expertise to issues of food insecurity, homelessness, climate change and disaster response?

This Veterans Day, focus on our living veterans — those who have served — and go beyond thanking them for their service. This Veterans Day, challenge veterans to continue to serve here at home. They will respond, and Hawaii will be better for it.

Chris Marvin, a former Army officer who lives in Nuuanu, is the principal of Marvin Strategies, a strategic communications firm that integrates veteran voices into social issues for nonprofits and campaigns.