comscore Column: Tap into veterans’ robust civic health: Engage them more fully in community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Tap into veterans’ robust civic health: Engage them more fully in community

  • By Chris Marvin
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Community members gathered along Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa to wave flags for a convoy of four military vehicles carrying soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade on Nov. 11, 2020. The event was held in lieu of the 74th Annual Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Community members gathered along Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa to wave flags for a convoy of four military vehicles carrying soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade on Nov. 11, 2020. The event was held in lieu of the 74th Annual Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of our holidays have interesting — almost mythical — histories. The origins of Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving and even Christmas, are a combination of religious observance, folklore and modern conventions. Veterans Day, celebrated every Nov. 11, is no exception. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Just fix Aloha Stadium, for tailgating, comfort; Choose to get vaccinated, for yourself and others; Risks from motorcycles, police through crowds

Scroll Up