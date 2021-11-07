Column: Tap into veterans’ robust civic health: Engage them more fully in community
By Chris Marvin
Today
Updated 12:53 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Community members gathered along Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa to wave flags for a convoy of four military vehicles carrying soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade on Nov. 11, 2020. The event was held in lieu of the 74th Annual Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.