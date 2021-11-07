comscore On Politics: Stumbles for Democrats on mainland spark enthusiasm among Hawaii Republican Party | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Stumbles for Democrats on mainland spark enthusiasm among Hawaii Republican Party

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday.

Politics can be a game of expectations. This month, Democrats running in so-called “bellwether” races triggered worry from New Jersey to Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Just fix Aloha Stadium, for tailgating, comfort; Choose to get vaccinated, for yourself and others; Risks from motorcycles, police through crowds

Scroll Up