comscore Jeff Andrews made his Hawaii stage debut in Diamond Head Theatre’s production of ‘Oliver!’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Jeff Andrews made his Hawaii stage debut in Diamond Head Theatre’s production of ‘Oliver!’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY BRANDON MIYAGI / DIAMOND HEAD THEATRE Jeff Andrews as Fagin

    COURTESY BRANDON MIYAGI / DIAMOND HEAD THEATRE

    Jeff Andrews as Fagin

  • COURTESY BRANDON MIYAGI / DIAMOND HEAD THEATRE Jeff Andrews

    COURTESY BRANDON MIYAGI / DIAMOND HEAD THEATRE

    Jeff Andrews

Jeff Andrews grew up Owego, N.Y., a small town in the state’s “southern tier” of rural counties. He went upstate after high school to the State University of New York at Geneseo where he earned a Master of Science degree in education. Read more

Previous Story
Symphony opens season at Hawaii Theatre

Scroll Up