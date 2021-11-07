Manoa Chinese Cemetery, rooted in the tradition of honoring ancestors, is struggling to stay afloat
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:51 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Robert Wong opens the door to the Memorial Hall, built in the 1940s.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lin Yee Chung Association president Charles Wong and trustee Les Young, left, admire the 1958 mural depicting examples of filial piety in the Memorial Hall.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A close-up of one of the parables depicting filial piety inside the Memorial Hall.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Grounds superintendent Robert Wong, above right, and trustee Les Young view a plaque listing the committee members who financed improvements to the Grand Ancestors Tomb platform and other projects in 1997.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Robert Wong, grounds superintendent at the Manoa Chinese Cemetery, checks on the ceramic urns holding the remains of immigrants in the Bone House.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lin Yee Chung Association president Charles Wong talks about the ideal, sacred location of the Grand Ancestors Tomb in the cemetery, based on the feng shui philosophy.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lush mountains frame the Lin Yee Chung Manoa Chinese Cemetery, which is a treasury of the culture and history of Chinese immigrants in Hawaii.