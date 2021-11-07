comscore Manoa Chinese Cemetery, rooted in the tradition of honoring ancestors, is struggling to stay afloat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Manoa Chinese Cemetery, rooted in the tradition of honoring ancestors, is struggling to stay afloat

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Robert Wong opens the door to the Memorial Hall, built in the 1940s.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lin Yee Chung Association president Charles Wong and trustee Les Young, left, admire the 1958 mural depicting examples of filial piety in the Memorial Hall.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A close-up of one of the parables depicting filial piety inside the Memorial Hall.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Grounds superintendent Robert Wong, above right, and trustee Les Young view a plaque listing the committee members who financed improvements to the Grand Ancestors Tomb platform and other projects in 1997.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Robert Wong, grounds superintendent at the Manoa Chinese Cemetery, checks on the ceramic urns holding the remains of immigrants in the Bone House.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lin Yee Chung Association president Charles Wong talks about the ideal, sacred location of the Grand Ancestors Tomb in the cemetery, based on the feng shui philosophy.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lush mountains frame the Lin Yee Chung Manoa Chinese Cemetery, which is a treasury of the culture and history of Chinese immigrants in Hawaii.

Local families who have trekked to the Manoa Chinese Cemetery every spring to honor their late relatives during the Ching Ming season don’t often realize that the 170-year-old burial ground is a virtual historical and cultural treasure chest. Read more

