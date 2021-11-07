comscore Laniakea roadside barriers are back, this time with crosswalks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Laniakea roadside barriers are back, this time with crosswalks

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Vehicles drive past concrete barriers, plastic barrels and two new crosswalks installed along Kamehameha Highway across Laniakea. Work will continue at the site, with a single-lane closure on the highway from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crowd gathered to view a sea turtle that was sunbathing on the beach.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People crossed the road Friday to get to Laniakea, or Turtle Beach.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Barriers were installed last week along the mauka shoulder of Kamehameha Highway across Laniakea to improve safety and traffic flow. People crossed the busy roadway on Friday.

For more than a decade, North Shore residents have complained of crippling traffic slowdowns on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea, also known as Turtle Beach, due to crowds of pedestrians pouring haphazardly over the two-lane road between the mauka parking lot and the popular beach for honu and big-wave watching. Read more

