Laniakea roadside barriers are back, this time with crosswalks
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
Vehicles drive past concrete barriers, plastic barrels and two new crosswalks installed along Kamehameha Highway across Laniakea. Work will continue at the site, with a single-lane closure on the highway from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A crowd gathered to view a sea turtle that was sunbathing on the beach.
People crossed the road Friday to get to Laniakea, or Turtle Beach.
Barriers were installed last week along the mauka shoulder of Kamehameha Highway across Laniakea to improve safety and traffic flow. People crossed the busy roadway on Friday.