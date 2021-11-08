Off the News: Hoping for more transparency on bills

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks is owed to three Hawaii high court justices who struck down the so-called “gut and replace” lawmaking practice. For years, the tactic has allowed legislators to strip the content of one bill and replace it with language for an unrelated measure that would not then get the required hearings.

The first kudos must go to Common Cause Hawaii and the League of Women Voters, the plaintiffs. There are still questions on how the practice could adapt, but this is a step toward more transparent governance.

Get in AlohaQ to renew expiring IDs

Not a moment too soon, the city is now providing Saturday hours for its two largest driver licensing centers, at Kapalama and Kapolei; and its satellite halls at Windward City, Pearlridge and Downtown. Through year’s end, these sites are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, in addition to weekdays.

There’s already a backlog of residents holding expired driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits, due to the pandemic disrupting government services for months. Those with cards expired since March 16, 2020, have until Nov. 30 to renew, under the governor’s latest emergency order. Plus, more public demand for services is expected, as 16,000-plus driver licenses, state IDs and permits are set to expire by year’s end.

If you’re among any of these, book today for an appointment, at AlohaQ.org.