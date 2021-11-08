comscore Off the News: Hoping for more transparency on bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Hoping for more transparency on bills

Thanks is owed to three Hawaii high court justices who struck down the so-called “gut and replace” lawmaking practice. For years, the tactic has allowed legislators to strip the content of one bill and replace it with language for an unrelated measure that would not then get the required hearings. Read more

