Editorial: Warm welcome to global travelers

Today marks the start of an economic recovery phase that Hawaii’s travel industry is greeting with enthusiasm and relief. The U.S. has reopened to international travelers who have been both vaccinated and tested for COVID-19, and that represents a sizeable slice of this state’s tourism revenue. Read more

