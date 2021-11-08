comscore Bankruptcies in Hawaii plunge 30.4% in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bankruptcies in Hawaii plunge 30.4% in October

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Statewide bankruptcies continued their yearlong deep dive by tumbling 30.4% in October to their lowest total for that month in 15 years. Read more

