Church seeks nominations for Martin Luther King Jr. Peacemaker Award

The Church of the Crossroads is calling on the community for nominations for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peacemaker Award.

The award is given annually to recognize a Hawaii resident or organization whose life and work exemplify a lifelong commitment to the ideals of peace and social justice for all.

Selection is based solely on the information provided in the supporting documents submitted by the nominator. Provide a contact number for confirmation of document receipt. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10.

Nominations and documents should be sent to:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee; Attention: Jim Howell; Church of the Crossroads, 1212 University Ave., Honolulu, HI 96826. Or email them to ­office@churchofthecrossroadshawaii.org (attention: Jim Howell).

For more than 30 years, the Church of the Crossroads has presented the award to individuals and organizations whose work follows the example of King. Recent honorees include Wally and Kay Inglis, founders of the Catholic Worker house; the Institute for Human Services, a provider of services for the homeless; John Witeck, an advocate of social justice and founder of the Hawai‘i People’s Fund; and Patricia McManaman, an attorney, community leader and government executive, a news release said.

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s award will be presented in January at the church in a hybrid in-person and Zoom ceremony.