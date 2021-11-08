Hawaii News Church seeks nominations for Martin Luther King Jr. Peacemaker Award By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Church of the Crossroads is calling on the community for nominations for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peacemaker Award. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Church of the Crossroads is calling on the community for nominations for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peacemaker Award. The award is given annually to recognize a Hawaii resident or organization whose life and work exemplify a lifelong commitment to the ideals of peace and social justice for all. Selection is based solely on the information provided in the supporting documents submitted by the nominator. Provide a contact number for confirmation of document receipt. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10. Nominations and documents should be sent to: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee; Attention: Jim Howell; Church of the Crossroads, 1212 University Ave., Honolulu, HI 96826. Or email them to office@churchofthecrossroadshawaii.org (attention: Jim Howell). For more than 30 years, the Church of the Crossroads has presented the award to individuals and organizations whose work follows the example of King. Recent honorees include Wally and Kay Inglis, founders of the Catholic Worker house; the Institute for Human Services, a provider of services for the homeless; John Witeck, an advocate of social justice and founder of the Hawai‘i People’s Fund; and Patricia McManaman, an attorney, community leader and government executive, a news release said. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s award will be presented in January at the church in a hybrid in-person and Zoom ceremony. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: September 27 – October 1, 2021