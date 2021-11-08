comscore Proposed Hawaii Tourism Authority board rule criticized as ‘gag order’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Proposed Hawaii Tourism Authority board rule criticized as ‘gag order’

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  HTA held a meeting Thursday to consider a new code of conduct which will go before the entire board for a vote.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    HTA held a meeting Thursday to consider a new code of conduct which will go before the entire board for a vote.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is debating a new code of conduct that says if board members intend to publicly oppose a board action, they must resign before doing so. Read more

