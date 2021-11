Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was in on special teams and downed one punt at the Green Bay 2 and another at the 8 against the Packers.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted twice for an overall and net average of 42.5 yards against the Jets on Thursday. He placed one inside the 20.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Recorded one assisted tackle against the Panthers.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was waived by Dallas on Monday after a making a special teams’ mistake against the Vikings last week. Anae jumped offsides on a fourth-and-5 punt, resulting in a Vikings first down. The Cowboys might sign him to the practice squad.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was inactive against the Eagles.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Had five solo and three assisted tackles, with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble against the Dolphins.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Remained on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass defensed against the Jets on Thursday.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made all three of his field-goal attempts, connecting from 31, 40 and 20 yards against the Dolphins.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Chargers.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Got in for one play and ran for six yards on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 35. The play gave the Raiders a first down at the 29 and eventually resulted in a field goal.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Missed the game with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa had been limited in practice during the week, though Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday he was optimistic that the second-year QB would be able to play.