Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Nov. 8, 2021 Today Updated 9:09 p.m. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB 2021 BBWAA Awards Finalists 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASKETBALL: NBA Nets at Bulls 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Hornets at Lakers 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Hornets at Lakers 5:30 p.m SPCSN 23/218 69 FOOTBALL: NFL Bears at Steelers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY: NHL Kings at Maple Leafs 2:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Kings at Maple Leafs 2:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* TENNIS ATP: Stockholm; WTA: Linz 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB 2021 Hank Aaron Awards 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASKETBALL: NBA Bucks at 76ers 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Trail Blazers at Clippers 5 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Trail Blazers at Clippers 5 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Trail Blazers at Clippers 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Basketball: college men Alcorn State at Washington State 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252 Alcorn State at Washington State 10 a.m. P12WA NA/235 257 Mount St. Mary's at Villanova 11:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UC San Diego at California noon PAC12 NA/232 252 UC San Diego at California noon P12BA NA/234 255 Akron at Ohio State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Eastern Michigan at Indiana 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* UT-Martin at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Kansas at Michigan State 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Texas Southern at Oregon 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252 Texas Southern at Oregon 2 p.m. P12OR NA/236 256 Portland at Arizona State 2 p.m. P12AZ NA/237 253 Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Jackson State at Illinois 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Marquette 3:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Louisiana Tech at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Cal State Northridge at USC 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252 Cal State Northridge at USC 4 p.m. P12LA NA/233 254 Navy at Virginia 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Kentucky at Duke 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Tarleton State at Stanford 5 p.m. P12BA NA/234 255 Northern Illinois at Washington 5 p.m. P12WA NA/235 257 Longwood at Iowa 5 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Cleveland State at BYU 5 p.m. BYUTV NA/409 68* Portland State at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. P12OR NA/236 256 Northern Arizona at Arizona 5:30 p.m. P12AZ NA/237 253 Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252 Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA 6 p.m. P12LA NA/233 254 Basketball: college women South Carolina at NC State noon ESPN 22/222 70 Football: college Buffalo at Miami (Oh.) 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Akron at Western Michigan 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Ohio at Eastern Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 GOLF Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, R1 8 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Kings at Canadiens 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Ducks at Canucks 5 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* SOCCER Canadian: Forge FC at York Unite FC 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS WTA: Linz 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Next Gen ATP; ATP: Stockholm; WTA: Linz 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION NFL: Bears at Steelers 2 p.m. 1500-AM NBA: Hornets at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM Tuesday TIME STATION College men's bkb: Kansas vs. Michigan State 8 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM College men's bkb: Kentucky at Duke JIP 1420-AM / 92.7-FM