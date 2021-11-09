comscore Editorial: State can shore up TMT support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: State can shore up TMT support

  • Today
  • Updated 6:31 p.m.

The Thirty Meter Telescope proposed for Mauna Kea seems to have found a key piece of the financial fuel it needs to move ahead. The political will, which has been shaken by longstanding protests by project opponents, is what must solidify now. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Unemployment office help shamefully slow; Waikiki surfboard fires enabled by vagrancy; Vaccines are key against still-lethal COVID-19

Scroll Up