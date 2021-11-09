Ben Dong Bistro offers a taste of taiwan
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:38 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
TFC, or Taiwanese fried chicken, is generously portioned and available in an a la carte snack form for $8 or as a plate meal for $12.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Eh, like beef?
Beef noodle soup, a popular dish in Taiwan, is now served up at Ben Dong Bistro.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Taro pancakes ($3.50) make a nice dessert.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Popcorn chicken ($12), a beloved dish in Taiwan, is now available at Ben Dong Bistro.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Twice-fried pork rib tips ($6) are among the snack items Ben Dong Bistro has to offer.
