comscore Ben Dong Bistro offers a taste of taiwan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Ben Dong Bistro offers a taste of taiwan

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:38 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    TFC, or Taiwanese fried chicken, is generously portioned and available in an a la carte snack form for $8 or as a plate meal for $12.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Eh, like beef? Beef noodle soup, a popular dish in Taiwan, is now served up at Ben Dong Bistro.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Taro pancakes ($3.50) make a nice dessert.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Popcorn chicken ($12), a beloved dish in Taiwan, is now available at Ben Dong Bistro.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Twice-fried pork rib tips ($6) are among the snack items Ben Dong Bistro has to offer.

While the pandemic makes it difficult to travel freely, I am grateful for all the cuisines available to us from afar. Read more

