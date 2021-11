Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back Nov. 11-14 and at a new location — Ala Moana Center’s open-air, fourth-level Mauka Ewa parking structure. Nearly 300 exhibitors will be showcasing thousands of locally made products, ranging from crafts and jewelry to apparel and food.

For the past 27 years, the Made in Hawaii Festival has been known for exclusively showcasing local products.

The event is slated for is 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 11-13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets ($13 before Nov. 11; $15 after Nov. 11; children age 6 and under are free) are required for the live event and are sold by entrance date and time.

Each purchased ticket will be associated with a name with contact tracing required.

Guests age 12 years and up will be required to show proof of full vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken 48 hours prior to festival attendance.

Some of this year’s featured vendors include:

• Ahualoa Farms: Macadamia nuts

• Aloha Edibles: Furikake potato chips and more

• Kauai Kookie: Assorted cookies, baked manju

• Maui Fruit Jewels: Shortbread cookies and jellies

• Orchid Isle Snacks: Beef jerky

• Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts: Various salts and seasonings

• Tradition Coffee Roasters: Specialty coffee

• Ulu Mana Inc.: Breadfruit chips, hummus and dressing.

Learn more at madeinhawaiifestival.com.

New ‘que in Waikiki

Popular, locally owned TEX 808 BBQ & Brews opened its third location Oct. 29 in Waikiki at The Laylow, Autograph Collection (2299 Kuhio Ave.). The new restaurant space includes a spacious dining room, lanai seating and a large bar.

“We’re in a trendy location at The Laylow and we expanded our menu to appeal to a wider audience,” states Matt Stula, chief marketing and tech officer. “We feel confident we will be successful here with our delicious food, amazing bar and friendly hospitality.”

As with their other locations in Moanalua and Hawaii Kai, TEX 808 Waikiki will be serving its famous, fall-off-the-bone Texas barbecue. The Waikiki location will serve several new menu items, including local favorites like a brisket loco moco, barbecue fried rice, a mahi mahi plate, brisket tacos and more.

TEX 808 Waikiki will open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays. Learn more at tex808.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@tex_808).

Give the gift of gift cards

Through Dec. 15, customers at Taormina Sicilian Cuisine or Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar will receive a $20 store credit for every $100 spent on gift cards. The purchases must amount to a minimum of $100 per location and can be purchased in person at each venue.

“This year, we wanted to give our loyal customers a special gift for the holiday season,” states general manager Kazu Kato. “By extending our promotion from October through December, we want to give our guests ample time to come in and enjoy their experience while spreading holiday cheer to family and friends along the way.”

Visit taorminarestaurant.com or appetitowaikiki.com to learn more.