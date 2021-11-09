comscore More to 'taco' bout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More to ‘taco’ bout

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:57 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    ‘Taco’ the town A plate of birria ($4 each) and carnitas ($3.25 each) tacos

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Deep-fried twinkies with strawberries ($6.50 for two)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Carne asada fries ($11.95)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    24-ounce mango and strawberry agua frescas ($4.75 each)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Veggie burrito ($11.95)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chef Em Patrese, business owner Sabrina Haselhorst and chef Jacob Ramirez

California burritos, which come with french fries in them, are all the rage at Mondo Tacos, according to business owner Sabrina Haselhorst. Read more

