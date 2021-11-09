More to ‘taco’ bout

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

California burritos, which come with french fries in them, are all the rage at Mondo Tacos, according to business owner Sabrina Haselhorst.

“All our burritos include your choice of meat, refried beans, cheddar Jack cheese, pico de gallo, french fries and aioli,” she confirms.

Mondo Tacos opened last month in Home Depot Kapolei’s parking lot.

“I grew up eating Texas-Mexican food in Houston and Austin,” she explains. “I thought it would be fun to open a good Mexican place.”

And the food truck’s name? “The term ‘mondo’ is from the ’80s, and I grew up during that time in Austin, eating Mexican street food,” Haselhorst says. “‘Mondo’ means ‘big,’ so I chose Mondo Tacos.”

The truck’s most popular menu item is the birria street taco ($4), which comes with housemade consommé.

“We use tri-tip or chuck roast to make the birria meat,” Haselhorst says. “The meat is marinated with our secret sauce.

“Everything on our menu has authentic marinades,” she adds.

Of the burritos, Haselhorst recommends the carne asada ($11.95) and veggie ($11.95). The latter is filled with bell peppers, mushrooms, avocado and lettuce.

“The refried beans in the burritos are also vegetarian,” she says.

If you want something to share, order the carne asada fries ($11.95). They’re loaded with guacamole, cilantro, carne asada, hot salsa and pico de gallo. If you need to cool down after all that salsa, try one of the truck’s 24-ounce agua frescas ($4.75).

“They’re made with real fruit,” Haselhorst says. “We also have a deep-fried twinkie dessert ($5.50 or $6.50 with strawberries) that’s delicious.”

Stay updated by following the biz on Instagram (@mondotacos).

Mondo Tacos

Home Depot Kapolei parking lot

4600 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-636-8091

Instagram: @mondotacos

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

How to pay: Cash, credit cards

How to order: In person or by phone