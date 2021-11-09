More to ‘taco’ bout
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 2:57 p.m.
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
‘Taco’ the town A plate of birria ($4 each) and carnitas ($3.25 each) tacos
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Deep-fried twinkies with strawberries ($6.50 for two)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Carne asada
fries ($11.95)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
24-ounce mango and strawberry agua frescas ($4.75 each)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Veggie burrito ($11.95)
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Chef Em Patrese, business owner Sabrina Haselhorst and chef Jacob Ramirez
