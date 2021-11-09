comscore Ambulances may now take patients to urgent care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ambulances may now take patients to urgent care

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Residents of Kapolei who call 911 for medical emergencies will have the option of being transferred to an urgent care facility, rather than a hospital emergency department, under a new program launched by state and county officials that could help alleviate pressure on emergency rooms and ambulance services. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank debuts all-digital checking account

Scroll Up