Drive-thru keiki COVID shots offered at Aloha Stadium

Hawaii Pacific Health is offering drive-thru COVID- 19 vaccinations for kids at Aloha Stadium this weekend.

Families will not need to get out of their cars, and multiple siblings can get the vaccine at the same appointment, according to HPH, which is teaming up with the state Health Department and Honolulu Fire Department to stage the event. Children can remain in the car and enjoy a favorite toy, snack or activity as they undergo their 15-minute observation periods following their vaccinations.

“We know that many families prefer this type of drive-thru option,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, executive vice president and chief quality officer for Hawaii Pacific Health, in a news release. “This is a convenient way for siblings to all get their shots and allows parents to be right there with their kids.”

The Keiki Vax Squad Drive-Thru is taking online appointments for 720 slots each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. HPH estimated up to 2,800 could be vaccinated each day. By scheduling the appointment, the parent or legal guardian grants permission for the vaccine to be administered and must accompany their child or children.

Another drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held Nov. 20 and 21 at Kapolei High School.

Hawaii’s daily coronavirus numbers, meanwhile, appear to have reached a plateau, and are following a gradual, downward trend.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 94 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,139 cases. The 7-day average of cases statewide dropped to 99 on Monday, and the average positivity rate was at 1.7%.

Many medical centers, including Hawaii Pacific Health, The Queen’s Health Systems and Kaiser Permanente, along with pharmacies and pediatricians, offered vaccinations for keiki ages 5 to 11 over the weekend.

HPH began offering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 -11 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children last Wednesday. In its first four days, HPH said it administered more than 1,600 vaccinations to children in this age group at its Kapiolani, Straub, and Wilcox medical center clinics.

On Monday, Kalihi Uka Elementary on Oahu hosted the state’s first public school COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 5 to 11, according to the Hawaii Department of Education. Kalihi Uka is one of more than 100 public schools registered to host clinics for the age group in upcoming weeks.

“We’re grateful and excited to be the first public school to hold a vaccination clinic for younger students,” said principal Derek Santos in a news release. “This adds another layer of protection for our school and broader community, where a lot of our stu­dents come from multi- generational homes.”

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is one-third the dose used for adults. Two doses are administered three weeks apart.

Nearly 72% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated, DOH reported on Monday, with some 15,600 doses administered over the weekend.

Keiki Vax Squad Drive-Thru clinic

>> When: 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

>> Where: Aloha Stadium Kameha­meha Lot (located at rail station lot across the street from the main entrance)

>> Appointments: For children ages 5-11. Appoint­ments must be scheduled by the child’s parent or legal guardian. Visit HawaiiPacific Health.org/COVID19Vaccine.