Hawaii sales of high-end properties could get a boost as international travelers return
Hawaii News

Hawaii sales of high-end properties could get a boost as international travelers return

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Biden administration’s new international air travel policy started Monday. It allows entry for foreign nationals and U.S. citizens who provide proof that they are fully vaccinated and submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of traveling to the United States. Above, the gathering area for international travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was empty Monday.

With wealthy buyers from the U.S. mainland helping Hawaii’s luxury real estate market take flight, the return of international visitors is expected to create additional runway for what is already shaping up as an unprecedented market. Read more

