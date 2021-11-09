Hawaii sales of high-end properties could get a boost as international travelers return
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:34 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Biden administration’s new international air travel policy started Monday. It allows entry for foreign nationals and U.S. citizens who provide proof that they are fully vaccinated and submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of traveling to the United States. Above, the gathering area for international travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was empty Monday.