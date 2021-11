Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired two new independent agents:

>> Ryan Adams is joining the firm’s Waikele office. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army in both the reserve and active components. He commissioned as an Infantry officer and later earned ranger qualification.

>> Maria Waldron is joining the firm’s Honolulu office. She was formerly a Realtor-associate at eXp Realty. Before becoming a Realtor, Waldron worked in the fitness industry as a writer for various fitness publications, a personal trainer and yoga instructor.

