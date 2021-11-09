comscore Tech View: Healthy aging lessons from Okinawans start in childhood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View

Tech View: Healthy aging lessons from Okinawans start in childhood

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Bradley Willcox

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Bradley Willcox

An Oct. 14 story in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser proclaimed, “Pandemic fuels spike in childhood obesity in Hawaii.” For University of Hawaii geriatrician Dr. Bradley Willcox, this is an ominous shot over the bow. Read more

