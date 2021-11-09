Tech View: Healthy aging lessons from Okinawans start in childhood

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An Oct. 14 story in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser proclaimed, “Pandemic fuels spike in childhood obesity in Hawaii.” For University of Hawaii geriatrician Dr. Bradley Willcox, this is an ominous shot over the bow.

“Obese children,” says Willcox, “are more likely to develop risk factors for cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke) and a host of other complications into adulthood including hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer.”

On the flip side, youngsters who adopt healthy eating habits during childhood are going to have a much better shot at “healthy aging.”

It’s a key insight he has acquired from more than 40 years of studying the Okinawans, the world’s longest-­living people.

Willcox, who spends his time between his Kaimuki home office, his Kuakini research lab and his classroom at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, shared the following advice for families interested in keeping their kids (and themselves) out of the hospital:

>> Eat right. “Too many of us,” says Willcox, “have gained too much weight (i.e., fat) over the last 18 months.” To remedy that, he suggests switching over to a largely plant-based diet. Traditionally, Okinawans eat over 2 pounds of vegetables, fruits and legumes, such as soy-based foods (e.g., soybeans, miso, tofu, etc.) a day. The key, he believes, is to consume a variety of foods that ensures that the body gets a range of phytonutrients. Instead of bread as a carbohydrate, he advises eating the Okinawan sweet potato, which has a low glycemic load and lots of plant compounds that promote overall health.

>> Consider evidence-­based supplements. If you can’t eat sufficient fruits and vegetables daily, he recommends considering several nutraceuticals — for example, astaxanthin and (bioavailable) turmeric, both of which figure in the Okinawan diet and may help prevent cardiovascular disease and maintain cognitive function. They also (along with Okinawan sweet potatoes) are known to express or activate the FOXO3 gene that’s associated with human longevity.

Astaxanthin can be purchased as a highly bioavailable, nature identical, synthetic called ZanthoSyn (at GNC) or the natural form, as BioAstin at Costco. (Both are manufactured by Hawaii-­based companies, Cardax and Nutrex, respectively). He also likes turmeric capsules produced by Integrative Therapeutics because of its bioavailability.

He also recommends that before you take any supplements, you treat them like you would a medication. Only take supplements that have a proven safety profile and clinical evidence of efficacy in at least one well-conducted study. Always be clear on why you want to take them and discuss any supplement with your physician first as they may interact with your current medications or have risks that you may not be aware of.

>> Eat slowly. Most of us are guilty of eating a meal like it’s a 50-yard dash. “Don’t believe me? Watch how most people eat,” says Wilcox. Instead, he advises practicing what the Okinawans call hara hachi bu — eating until you’re just 80% full. This entails being conscious of your eating habits. He added, “You don’t see a lot of obese, older Okinawans.” What’s more, eating slowly and consciously enables you to enjoy your food.

>> Join a “moai,” social group. Socialization is incredibly important for one’s mental and, ultimately, physical health. Okinawans have developed support networks called moai, which Willcox believes are key factors in the longevity equation. Of course, attending activities nowadays is problematic with COVID-19. Instead, Willcox suggests outdoor activities with (vaccinated) friends.

>> Embrace your “ikigai” and stay engaged. One common trait among centenarians is a positive attitude. Concomitant with this is “ikigai,” which is the Japanese word for a sense of purpose or mission in life. “Without a purpose you’re going to fall by the wayside,” says Willcox. There’s no word for retirement in the Okinawan language, so until recently, it just wasn’t a concept. That means staying engaged. “People who stay active physically and mentally their whole lives will most likely stay out of the hospital,” he says.

>> Maintain a spiritual practice. Staying connected in Okinawa also entails attending to one’s spiritual side. Okinawans “visit” their ancestors annually at a picnic and speak to them as if they’re still there — and perhaps they are. Maintaining this bond through the generations has created a sense of continuity — and it’s healthy.

We may not have the same traditions in our culture, but spending time with like-minded folks, practicing mindfulness meditation and acknowledging our inner selves is vital. Keeping a dream journal and seeking to understand the language of the unconscious is also a powerful exercise.

All the above may ultimately keep us healthier in body and mind.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of Fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.