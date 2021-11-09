Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kahuku’s No. 1, Mililani moves up to No. 3 in football poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kahuku is the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a second week in a row. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kahuku is the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a second week in a row. The unbeaten powerhouse collected eight of 12 first-place votes to remain at the top. Kahuku overpowered Waianae 50-7 and has outscored four opponents 221-20. Three of their foes are ranked or were previously ranked in the Top 10. Mililani, a 38-0 victor over Leilehua, improved to 3-0 in OIA Open Division play and jumped to No. 3 in the coaches and media poll. The Trojans switched places with Kamehameha, which lost to Saint Louis in the ILH Open championship game, 35-21. ‘Iolani, a 49-14 winner over Castle, leaped over Punahou to claim the No. 6 spot. The ILH Division I champion is scheduled to play Radford on Dec. 3 in another exhibition game. Waipahu made its season debut in the Top 10 at the No. 10 spot. The Marauders are 2-0 in OIA D-I after a 21-14 victory over Moanalua, which dropped out of the Top 10 with their first loss. The First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships begin on Dec. 17. The Open Division bracket dates are on Dec. 18 (semifinals) and 23 (final). The D-I bracket is scheduled for Dec. 17 and 23. The D-II bracket is slated for Dec. 22 and 30. Star-Advertiser Football Top Ten Nov. 8, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points last week’s ranking 1. Kahuku (8) (4-0, 4-0 OIA Open) 115 1 2. Saint Louis (4) (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 111 2 3. Mililani (3-0, 3-0 OIA Open) 90 4 4. Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 85 3 5. Campbell (3-0, 3-0 OIA Open) 75 5 6. ‘Iolani (7-0, 5-0 ILH D-I) 50 7 7. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 47 6 8. Lahainaluna (3-0, 3-0 MIL) 38 8 9. Kapolei (1-3, 1-3 OIA Open) 15 9 10. Waipahu (2-0, 2-0 OIA D-I) 14 NR No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10) Also receiving votes: Konawaena 6, Kapaa 5, Moanalua 5, Waianae 3, Kaiser 1. 10. Moanalua (3-0, 3-0 OIA D-I) 13 NR Previous Story Hawaii football team aware of what needs to be done Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 9, 2021