Kahuku’s No. 1, Mililani moves up to No. 3 in football poll

Kahuku is the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a second week in a row. Read more

The unbeaten powerhouse collected eight of 12 first-place votes to remain at the top. Kahuku overpowered Waianae 50-7 and has outscored four opponents 221-20. Three of their foes are ranked or were previously ranked in the Top 10.

Mililani, a 38-0 victor over Leilehua, improved to 3-0 in OIA Open Division play and jumped to No. 3 in the coaches and media poll. The Trojans switched places with Kamehameha, which lost to Saint Louis in the ILH Open championship game, 35-21.

‘Iolani, a 49-14 winner over Castle, leaped over Punahou to claim the No. 6 spot. The ILH Division I champion is scheduled to play Radford on Dec. 3 in another exhibition game.

Waipahu made its season debut in the Top 10 at the No. 10 spot. The Marauders are 2-0 in OIA D-I after a 21-14 victory over Moanalua, which dropped out of the Top 10 with their first loss.

The First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships begin on Dec. 17. The Open Division bracket dates are on Dec. 18 (semifinals) and 23 (final).

The D-I bracket is scheduled for Dec. 17 and 23. The D-II bracket is slated for Dec. 22 and 30.

Star-Advertiser Football Top Ten

Nov. 8, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points last week’s ranking

1. Kahuku (8) (4-0, 4-0 OIA Open) 115 1

2. Saint Louis (4) (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 111 2

3. Mililani (3-0, 3-0 OIA Open) 90 4

4. Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 85 3

5. Campbell (3-0, 3-0 OIA Open) 75 5

6. ‘Iolani (7-0, 5-0 ILH D-I) 50 7

7. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 47 6

8. Lahainaluna (3-0, 3-0 MIL) 38 8

9. Kapolei (1-3, 1-3 OIA Open) 15 9

10. Waipahu (2-0, 2-0 OIA D-I) 14 NR

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10)

Also receiving votes: Konawaena 6, Kapaa 5, Moanalua 5, Waianae 3, Kaiser 1.

