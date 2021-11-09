comscore Prep profile: Bowling has been the life for Mililani’s Michael Weyl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep profile: Bowling has been the life for Mililani’s Michael Weyl

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Michael Wehl, Mililani bowler. Top bowler in OIA.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Michael Wehl, Mililani bowler. Top bowler in OIA.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM When it comes to bowling, Mililani’s Michael Weyl has the world on his shoulder.

It’s not fear the drives Michael Weyl. Not anymore. As a child, he had a recurring dream, waking up too late to arrive at his bowling tournaments. One minute late, disqualified. Read more

