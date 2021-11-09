comscore Hawaii’s Sony Open sponsorship deal extended another 4 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Sony Open sponsorship deal extended another 4 years

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 17 Sony’s contract with the PGA Tour and Friends of Hawaii Charities to remain the title sponsor of the Sony Open in Hawaii was extended through 2026 Above, Kevin Na swung from the second tee in the final round of the 2021 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Na went on to win the tournament.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 17

    Sony’s contract with the PGA Tour and Friends of Hawaii Charities to remain the title sponsor of the Sony Open in Hawaii was extended through 2026 Above, Kevin Na swung from the second tee in the final round of the 2021 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Na went on to win the tournament.

An extension of the Sony Open in Hawaii’s sponsorship deal is in place. Among the next steps for the PGA Tour’s annual stop on Oahu will be to welcome fans back to Waialae Country Club. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii football team aware of what needs to be done

Scroll Up