Hawaii’s Sony Open sponsorship deal extended another 4 years

Among the next steps for the PGA Tour’s annual stop on Oahu will be to welcome fans back to Waialae Country Club.

A four-year extension of Sony’s contract with the PGA Tour and Friends of Hawaii Charities to remain the title sponsor of the event through 2026 was announced Monday.

The upcoming tournament set for mid-January was the last covered by the current contract and plans are in motion to allow spectators to return after the 2021 tournament was played without fans.

Spectators were shut out of the grounds at Waialae due to COVID-19 protocols. With restrictions on spectator events eased this month, tournament officials anticipate having fans back for the 2022 tournament. The PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the calendar year is set for Jan. 13-16.

“Safety is going to be of utmost importance for everybody as we go through and we’ll definitely adhere to all the regulations and requirements that the CDC puts out and the state and counties require of us,” said Corbett Kalama, president of Friends of Hawaii Charities, the tournament host.

“But I’m really optimistic about having an open tournament again with everybody there.”

The University of Hawaii football team played its first game without a cap on attendance Saturday, with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required for entry into the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Masks were also required for spectators.

Kevin Na won the 2021 Sony Open last January on a course devoid of the customary bustle of fans walking along the fairways. Hospitality tents surrounding the 17th and 18th greens were also conspicuously absent. Na celebrated his victory in eerie quiet, with just a gathering of volunteers greeting him at the 18th green.

“I remember being around the pros, and I didn’t realize how much the spectators meant to the pros when they’re playing,” Kalama said. “They’ll tell you it gives them that additional energy.”

Sony has sponsored the tournament since 1999, with nearly $22 million donated to more than 350 charities, making the event one of the state’s largest charity sports events, according to a release announcing the extension.

“Sony has been an excellent partner. They’re very community driven, very much concerned about meeting our mission and to putting on a great event,” Kalama said. “The process has been a very comfortable process because the values are aligned and recognizing it’s more than a golf tournament, it’s about people.”

Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed Monday. Friends of Hawaii Charities distributed a record $1.3 million to Hawaii nonprofit organizations through grants raised through the 2021 tournament despite the lack of fan attendance.

The funds were raised with support from Sony as well as the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and donors in the community.

“The Sony Open in Hawaii, which we started as a way to show our gratitude to Hawaii, is now approaching its 24th year, and I am glad we are able to extend our sponsorship through 2026,” Hiroshi Kawano, executive vice president, corporate executive of Sony Group Corp. said in the announcement.

“With the world still facing difficulties today, I have never felt such a stronger bond with the PGA Tour and Friends of Hawaii Charities. I wish to continue supporting the people of Hawaii, and the young golfers’ bright future.”

The announcement of the extension also noted that Sony will grant the Japan Golf Association and Japan Golf Tour Association two sponsor’s exemptions into the 144-player field. The tournament also has annually reserved a spot for a Hawaii amateur.

“One of our longest- tenured partners dating back to 1999, Sony has had a tremendous impact in building the Sony Open in Hawaii into what it is today — a favorite among our players and fans — while making an indelible charitable impact throughout the Hawaiian Islands,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We appreciate Sony’s friendship and thank them for their loyalty in extending their partnership an additional four years.”

Ticket sales for the tournament are slated to start in December, according to Monday’s release.